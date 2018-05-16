Odisha's Satkosia reserve readies ground for tiger re-introduction

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Kanha Tiger Reserve identifies the pair of tiger that would be handed over to Odisha, Satkosia, where all the action will be, is ready for the first ever tiger re-introduction project of the State.

On Monday, the new PCCF (Wildlife) of Madhya Pradesh went on a two-day visit to Kanha where the date of translocation of the tiger pair would be decided.While the transfer of the tigers is expected by the end of May and first week of June, the authorities of Satkosia Tiger Reserve have already set the ground for the very important project.

Since the re-introduction would see a soft release, a two hectare grassland patch has already been earmarked for the enclosure which is located between Raigoda Reserve Forest and Raigoda village from where the settlements were moved out last year.A wire mesh, made of iron and steel, has already been erected around the two hectare enclosure. The mesh’s height has been set about 18 feet so that the tiger pair does not make any escape.

Surrounding the enclosure would be an elephant trench so that the jumbos do not damage the mesh wall.

Since the tiger pair would be tranquillised and translocated by road, the duo would require time to get used to their new territory. The entire exercise would be handled by Kanha Tiger Reserve authorities.

Once the big cats reach Satkosia, the local TR officials will take over. The entire two hectare area has been put under CCTV coverage and three tree-top machans have been created in the vicinity for the forest staff to keep a watch. Two veterinary officers would be deputed for the entire length of time till the tigers get acclimated to the new home.

Field Director of Satkosia, Sudarshan Panda said three scientists from Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will be posted for a year to guide and study the project. The WII has been roped in by the State Government for handholding the re-introduction project.

Besides, five forest staff have already been trained at Kanha on monitoring the tiger pair while another five have been sent for the training. These 10 would be deployed at the release site. While the tigers are expected to be ready to be released in the wild in a couple of weeks, it might take more time looking at how the big cats get used to the new home. Madhya Pradesh Government has agreed to give three pairs of tigers to the State for the project.