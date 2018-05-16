Six temples on Srimandir premises need renovation, Archaeological Survey of India tells Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As a part of the ongoing renovation works in Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday submitted an assessment report to the Orissa High Court citing that the structural condition of as many as 13 temples on the main temple’s premises is in a precarious condition out of which six are in dire need of repair.The ASI informed this to the High Court while filing an affidavit on the progress of repair of Jay-Bijay Dwar.

The structures that require immediate repair are Jala Krida Mandap, Mukti Mandap and Julan Mandap, Maa Sarba Mangala temple, Adi Nrusingha temple, Maa Maha Laxmi temple and Surya temple, informed the counsel for ASI, Chandrakant Pradhan.The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had informed ASI through a letter on May 11 that the temple administration would provide one hour after Magala Alati and two hours after evening rituals for repair of Jay-Bijay Dwar.

Stating that it has already started the repair from May 12, the ASI sought court’s intervention to direct SJTA to provide sufficient time as the present slots are not adequate to proceed with the repair work and complete it as per schedule.The ASI proposed SJTA to provide full time after Snana Purnima and during the nine days of Rath Yatra when the deities will be in ‘Anasara Ghara’ and Mausima mandir respectively.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice BR Sarangi asked SJTA to coordinate with ASI and provide adequate time to complete the work as per schedule. The High Court has asked the ASI to undertake the renovation works in close coordination with the temple administration.