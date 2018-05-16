Home States Odisha

Suicide of Odisha widow turns murder by father

In a shocking turn of events, the death of a widow and her three children, which was registered by police as suicide, was proved as murder. 

Published: 16th May 2018 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a shocking turn of events, the death of a widow and her three children, which was registered by police as suicide, was proved as murder. The crime was committed by her father to usurp the compensation paid by the company to the woman whose husband had died on the job.

The bodies of the widow, 35-year-old Mamina Sethy, her minor children including a son and two daughters were found floating in river Mahanadi in Kujang by the locals on last Monday. On being informed, the police recovered the bodies from the river and registered an unnatural death case.Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Biswanath Mishra said after the deceased widow’s maternal uncle lodged an FIR at Kujang police station alleging that Mamina was murdered, police registered the case on Sunday. During investigation, witnesses told the police about possible involvement of Mamina’s father Akshaya Sethy in the case.

On the basis of witnesses’ statements, police detained Akshaya and his son Kalia. After two days of rigorous interrogation, Akshaya admitted to have committed the crime. He said first he pressed their mouth and nose till they lost consciousness and then threw them into Mahanadi river. The purpose of murder was to grab the compensation money paid to Mamina, he said.

Following the death of Mamina’s husband Anant Sethy, a contractual worker in Iffco in an accident on April 3, the company had promised to pay a compensation of `3.5 lakh. Though Iffco had deposited the money in Mamina’s bank account, she was unaware of it. Because her father, who was managing her bank transaction for her ignorance, had not informed her. Taking advantage of her ignorance, Akshaya wanted to take the whole amount and killed her and her children, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Deserted by husbands, but these women from Odisha observe Sabitri Brata

Odisha: Sambalpur buildings under fire safety lens

Odisha: Central Road Research Institute scientists to audit Gurupriya bridge soon

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls