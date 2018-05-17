Home States Odisha

Farmers at receiving end: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik

The BJD has no moral right to stay in the Government in the wake of large-scale corruption in the State, said Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik here on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The BJD has no moral right to stay in the Government in the wake of large-scale corruption in the State, said Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik here on Wednesday. Addressing a massive gathering at Meghamala Tota, Niranjan alleged that the BJD Government has betrayed the people of Odisha during its 19 years of rule in the State. “The unemployment figure in the State is high while farmers are at the receiving end due to lack of development in the agriculture sector,” he said.

Farmers are committing suicide after being denied their dues. The law and order situation has also worsened in the State under the BJD Government, Niranjan said.The OPCC chief further said, “Women are unsafe in the State as incidents of their abuse and harassment are on the rise. It is the right time to dethrone BJD Government and we must unitedly work towards achieving this target.” He claimed that Congress would regain its lost glory in Odisha in next year’s General Elections. Speaking on the occasion, Opposition Leader Narasingh Mishra alleged that Government schemes are yet to reach the intended beneficiaries of the State. While nothing has been done for development of the poor in Odisha, the BJD Government is beating its own drum, he said.

Odisha in-charge of Congress Jitendra Singh said the BJD Government has failed on all fronts during its rule and people should give a benfitting answer to the ruling party in the upcoming elections. He appealed to Congress workers to bury their differences and unitedly fight against the BJD. Earlier on the day, hundreds of Congress activists took out a bike rally in Jeypore town to welcome the OPCC president.
Among others, OPCC working president Pradeep Majhi,  MLAs Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Krushana Sagaria, Kailash Kulesika, DCC  chief and Minakhi Bahinipati were present. Over 10,000 Congress workers from different parts of Koraput district attended the meet.

