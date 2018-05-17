Imposter arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested an individual for impersonating as the regional head of Loan Sales Department of Burla, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda branches of HDFC bank from Burla bus stand. The accused was identified as Subrat Panigrahi (29) of Niladri Vihar under Sadar police limits in Berhampur of Ganjam district.

According to reports, one Amaresh Naik (25) of Aanlabahal village under Lephirpada police limits in Sundargarh district got a phone call from Subrat on Tuesday night. The accused had apparently asked Naik whether he was interested for a job in HDFC bank.

When Amaresh showed his interest for the job, Subrat allegedly asked him to reach Burla along with his bio-data and relevant document on Wednesday.

When Amaresh came to Burla and handed over his document to Subrat, the latter allegedly demanded `15, 000 as processing fees. Suspecting foul play, Amaresh told Subrat that he would give the money after arranging the same within an hour. In the meantime, he verified Subrat’s identity at Burla branch of HDFC. On finding him to be an imposter, he lodged a complaint with Burla police.Subsequently, police laid a trap and apprehended the accused.