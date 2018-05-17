Home States Odisha

NHAI wakes up to repair needs of unsafe bridge

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finally woken up to the threat posed by the pothole-ridden bridge near Bhutamundei to commuters.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Repair work underway on the bridge near Bhutamundei on NH-5 (A) | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finally woken up to the threat posed by the pothole-ridden bridge near Bhutamundei to commuters. The NHAI has engaged a contract agency to repair the bridge, situated over Mahanadi river on Paradip- Chandikhole National Highway- 5 (A).
The NHAI action comes after ‘The New Indian Express’ published a news report titled ‘Sans repair, bridge turns death trap’ on March 17 highlighting the pitiable condition of Bhutamundei bridge which serves as the lifeline of people of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts.

While portions of guardrails of the bridge have been damaged, concrete slabs on the footpath are missing. Iron rods are protruding from the concrete slabs which pose risk to motorists. Besides, there are no lights or traffic signal for safety of commuters.

After the report was published, locals, led by social activist Satya Prakash Mohanty, formed Bhutamundei Bridge Surakhya Manch and threatened to intensify protest if the bridge was not repaired soon. Members of the Manch also submitted clippings of the news report to NHAI and sought its intervention in the matter.

On May 3, Manager (Technical) of NHAI Shishu Mohan directed CMEC consulting Engineers Pvt Ltd to inspect the bridge and submit a report. The CMEC on May 5 engaged UP-based Sincere Construction agency to carry out maintenance work of Chandikhole-Paradip section including repair work of Bhutamundei bridge for a period of one year. The NHAI has decided to take stern action against the construction agency if the bridge’s guardrails and footpath are not repaired at the earliest. As per reports, repair work on the bridge has already started, bringing cheer to people of both Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts.

Constructed in 1962, the bridge is in a dilapidated state with accidents becoming a regular affair on it. Nearly 2,000 mineral-laden trucks use the bridge on a daily basis. This apart, thousands of cars, buses, Hyvas, tractors and two-wheelers also ply on it. The situation had worsened as the number of vehicles carrying mineral ores to Paradip Port from Joda and Badbil areas of Keonjhar rose significantly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Short supply takes fizz out of beer this summer in Bhubaneswar

Sanitation steps sought in Odisha's Bhawanipatna Municipality area

Farmers at receiving end: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls