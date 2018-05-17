Home States Odisha

Odisha government warns Plus 2 aspirants on fake colleges

The State Government has advised students and their parents to check the authenticity of junior colleges before taking admission in any stream of Plus II.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has advised students and their parents to check the authenticity of junior colleges before taking admission in any stream of Plus II.The School and Mass Education Department has made it clear that the admission will be made through online mode under Student Academic Management System (SAMS). Admission through offline mode is strictly prohibited.

Warning that some fake institutions are coming up with advertisements in print and electronic media for admission to higher secondary schools, the Department has urged the students to verify the list of institutions coming under SAMS (e-Administration) in the website www.sme.odisha.gov.in or www.samsodisha.gov.in.

They have been asked to avoid offline admission in the fake institutions. Students taking admission other than SAMS (e-Admission) will not be allowed to appear in the annual Higher Secondary Examination conducted by CHSE as SAMS portal is integrated with CHSE registration and form fill-up database.
“Legal action will be taken against the educational agencies, which have no permission or recognition, if they admit students offline. If the recognised institutions admit students through offline process, their recognition will be withdrawn and departmental action would be initiated against the institutions and principals,” said an official.

