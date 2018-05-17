Home States Odisha

People in Odisha to observe Zero Shadow Days next week

The Zero Shadow Days (ZSDs) can be observed in all parts of the State on different dates and times.

Published: 17th May 2018 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Have you ever observed no shadow of yourself under Sun? If not, then wait for the rare and interesting event expected next week when your shadow will be exactly under you.
 
There will be no shadow of any object when the Sun is at its zenith around noon. The Zero Shadow Days (ZSDs) can be observed in all parts of the State on different dates and times.

While the residents of Bhubaneswar can observe it at 11.43 am on May 21 and 11.53 am on July 22, it can be seen at Cuttack around same time on May 22 and July 22.

Enthusiasts can witness it at 11.52 am on May 28 and 11.56 am on July 15 in Burla, 11.54 am on May 23 and 12.04 pm on July 20 in Balangir, 11.41 am on May 31 and 11.49 am on July 12 in Baripada and 11.58 am on June 2 and 11.56 am on July 10 in Rourkela.
 
Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium Subhendu Pattnaik said the ZSDs fall during the Uttarayan when the Sun moves northwards and Dakshinayan when the Sun moves southwards.

“The event can only be observed between Kanyakumari to central India below the line of Tropic of Cancer which passes through eight States - Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Tripura,” he informed.

There are two ZSDs every year for every point on Earth between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. The Tropic of Capricorn passes well below the Indian land mass whereas the Tropic of Cancer passes through central India little above Odisha.

It happens because Earth’s rotation axis is tilted at an angle of 23.5° to the axis of revolution around the Sun. The Sun’s location moves from 23.5° N to 23.5° S of Earth’s equator. All places whose latitude equals the angle between the Sun’s location and the equator will experience ZSDs.

Meanwhile, scientists with association of various organisations like Astronomical Society of India and planetariums have urged students and enthusiasts to observe the event as a fun and learn the science behind it.

Pattnaik said various activities like jumping in the air to see one’s own shadow and lodging a stick vertically into level ground to see how its shadows play around are being organised to help school students learn simple concepts on the motions of the Earth. 

“People can witness the event at the planetariums in Bhubaneswar and Burla. One can also observe it before noon by placing any symmetrical object like bucket, pole, cardboard box and bottle vertically on a plane surface under the direct sun. The length of shadow will go on decreasing and will disappear for some time,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zero Shadow Days Odisha Tropics of Cancer Tropic of Capricorn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science results 2018 on May 19

Congress MLAs of Odisha pledge support to Mahanadi river fight

Odisha: Fund irregularities cast shadow on open defecation free target of Jagatsinghpur

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018