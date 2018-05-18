Action plan for snakebite deaths

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has prepared an action plan to contain the rising number of deaths due to snakebite in the State.An analysis indicates that as many as 1,716 people have lost their lives due to snakebite during the last three years. Records show that 11,001 persons were admitted to different hospitals after being bitten by snakes during 2017-18.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, it was decided that all snakebite victims must be taken to nearest health institution at the earliest for medical examination and administering Anti-Snake Venom (ASV), if required.

other departments have been asked to take up massive awareness campaign to ensure that no victim avails treatment by quacks. Special attention would be given to districts where more number of snakebite deaths have occurred. Padhi also directed that sufficient quantity of Anti-venom Serum be stocked in hospitals, particularly in CHCs and PHCs. The Health Department has been asked to ensure availability of one medical officer in PHCs in the highly snakebite-prone areas.