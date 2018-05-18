Home States Odisha

Art of Giving celebrated

More than 70 lakh people at 17,200 centres across the world enjoyed meals on the 5th anniversary of ‘Art of Giving’ on Thursday. Art of Giving was started on this day in 2013 by founder of KIIT

Published: 18th May 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  More than 70 lakh people at 17,200 centres across the world enjoyed meals on the 5th anniversary of ‘Art of Giving’ on Thursday. Art of Giving was started on this day in 2013 by founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta and since then the day is celebrated as International Day of Art of Giving.Mass meals for the underprivileged were organised across the country in tune with this year’s theme of ‘Pyaar Bhara Pack’.

 In Odisha, meals were served to 35 lakh people at 6,500 centres, covering 4,000 panchayats. In the Capital, it was inaugurated by MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, Bhubaneswar Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, District Governor Lions Club Ajay Agrawal and Achyuta Samanta.
The occasion was also celebrated in 610 centres in 80 countries in six continents.

