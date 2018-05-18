Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik’s announcement, a poll gimmick: BJP 

His announcement for augmentation of water resources in the State with an investment of  Rs 75,000 crore in next five years has come in for severe criticism from the BJP.

Published: 18th May 2018 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Chief Minister’s announcement for augmentation of water resources in the State with an investment of `75,000 crore in next five years has come in for severe criticism from the BJP.
Dubbing the announcement as another election gimmick, State BJP general secretary Brugu Baxipatra said the grandiose plan of the Government came too late. “Who will believe this Government which has failed to complete a single mega irrigation project in the last 19 years. Where will the Rs 75,000 crore come from?,” Baxipatra wondered.

Though the Chief Minister has been promising a lot on the irrigation sector since 2000, he has not fulfilled a single promise. In its 2009 election manifesto, the BJD had promised to  create irrigation potential of at least 35 per cent of the cultivable area in each block. As per the Government report, 92 out of 314 blocks are still below the target.Though the Government claimed to have provided 35 per cent irrigation facility in 106 blocks during this period, the ground reality is something different, he said.

Questioning the Government’s claim of creating additional irrigation potential for more than four lakh hectares in the last three years, the BJP leader said if that is true then why so many farmers are committing suicide die to crop loss.

“The Chief Minister realised the need for a comprehensive river policy in the last year of his fourth term in office. This shows the seriousness of the Government and its commitment for the farmers,” Baxipatra said.
The ruling party must explain to the people what prevented them to plan for such a mega project earlier and who stopped them from constructing barrages on the rivers of the State.Recalling that the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of an irrigation project on the river Mahendratanaya in 2008, he said the project is yet to start while the Neredi barrage initiated by Andhra Pradesh Government the same year has been completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Odisha DGP hails his men for anti-Maoist operation

Pregnant Odisha woman complains of rape, cops nonchalant

Tidal waves flood 4000 acres of land in Odisha's Kendrapara

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018