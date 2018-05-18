Congress will waive farm loans if elected to power: Naba Kishore Dash

By Express News Service

BARGARH : If elected to power in State in 2019, the Congress will waive all agriculture loans of farmers, said working president of OPCC Naba Kishore Dash on Thursday. Addressing a huge gathering on his maiden visit to Bargarh, Das said the minimum support price per quintal of paddy should be raised to `2,900 and assured that Congress would build up a movement on the issue and fight for the rights of farmers. If Congress comes to power in Odisha, the party will raise various financial assistance/pension to `1,000 per month, he claimed.

Das was accompanied by AICC secretary Shaikh Mastan Vali.

Accusing the BJD of trying to cover up its failure by organising Mahanadi Surakhya Abhijan, Das said the ruling party is fleecing people on the Mahanadi river issue. Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra had given a proposal to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to convene an all-party meeting and take up the issue of Mahanadi unitedly. However, Naveen did not convene any meeting in this regard nor attended the meet called by Mishra, Das said.