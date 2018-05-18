Home States Odisha

Dilip Tirkey appointed OTDC chairman

Former BJD Rajya Sabha member Dilip Tirkey has been appointed as the chairperson of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former BJD Rajya Sabha member Dilip Tirkey has been appointed as the chairperson of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC). Chief minister Naveen Patnaik approved the appointment of Tirkey today.

The former captain of the Indian national hockey team was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as BJD nominee on March, 22, 2012. His tenure ended on April 2 this year. A Padma Shri awardee, Tirkey was born on November 25, 1977, in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

OTDC is a state government undertaking, incorporated in 1979, to promote tourism in the state and operate some of the existing tourist bungalows and transport fleets on commercial basis.

TAGS
BJD Naveen Patnaik OTDC

