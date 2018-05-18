Home States Odisha

Four Maoists ‘killed’ in encounter with Greyhounds in cut-off region

However, top police officials are tight-lipped about the operation conducted by AP Greyhounds in Orissa jurisdiction.

Published: 18th May 2018 07:11 AM

Image of Maoists used for representation (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: At least four Maoists are suspected to have been killed in an encounter with Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds in pre-dawn hours of Thursday in the cut-off region, reliable sources said. However, top police officials are tight-lipped about the operation conducted by AP Greyhounds in Orissa jurisdiction.

Basing on the intelligence inputs about presence of top Maoist leader Ramakrishna alias RK and others in the area, AP Greyhounds reportedly entered Amapurulu jungle adjoining Sirilpadar under Jodamba panchayat limits of Chitrakonda block.

Later, there was a fierce exchange of fire for two hours between the two groups which continued till 7.30 am, said a police official on condition of anonymity. The Greyhounds claimed that 
they have gunned down at least four Maoists in the encounter but the bodies are yet to be traced, said the police official. Search operation by AP Greyhounds in the area was on till the report last came.

