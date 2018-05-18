Home States Odisha

Integrated Test Range  gets Silicon Trophy

 Integrated Test Range (ITR), a premier institution of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has been awarded the Silicon Trophy for 2016 as the best technological laboratory.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Integrated Test Range (ITR), a premier institution of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has been awarded the Silicon Trophy for 2016 as the best technological laboratory. It has also bagged ‘Agni Award for Excellence in Self Reliance, 2017. ITR is the first ever DRDO laboratory to get such recognition back to back.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the trophy and certificates to ITR Director BK Das at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi. Chairman of DRDO and secretary of Defence Research and Development S Christopher presided over the ceremony.Das said the achievement was possible due to the hard work, dedication, round-the-clock service and relentless efforts of scientists, technical officers, service officers, staff of administration and allied cadres and defence service corps personnel of all ranks. Industrial partners of ITR and academic institutions too were lauded.

“Starting from a barren land in 1982, the ITR has emerged as a World Class test range that has not only undertaken test and evaluation of Indian defence systems but also earned accolades from foreign agencies,” Das added.Among others, Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister and Director General (MSS) G Sateesh Reddy, Director General (Aero) CP Ramanarayanan, Director General (SAM)  Chitra Rajagopal and Director General (HR) Hina Gokhale were present.

