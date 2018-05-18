Man killed by uncle over family dispute

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 35-year-old man was brutally killed over a family dispute by his uncle at Jhadeswarpur village within Mahanga police limits on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Prabhat Padhan alias Sankara, a criminal, police said. Quoting family members of Pradhan, police said Pradhan was returning home after attending a feast on Wednesday midnight when his uncle Achyuta Pradhan (54) killed him by slitting his throat with a sword. Pradhan’s body was spotted by his grandmother Saraswati on Thursday morning when she had gone to pluck flowers. They informed police who apprehended the accused. He is being interrogated, said IIC, Mahanga police station Subhransu Sekhar Parida. ENS