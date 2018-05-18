Home States Odisha

Odisha man accused in four murder cases escapes from court premises

Though police made efforts to nab the fugitive, he is still at large.

Published: 18th May 2018

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: An Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) escaped from the premises of a local court in Odisha’s Angul town while being taken for appearance on Friday. Though police made efforts to nab the fugitive, he is still at large.

UTP Jhasketan Rout (35) was arrested for killing four persons in 2016. He was to appear before the District and Sessions Court for hearing of his cases.

Sources said Rout was being taken by three constables to court from Angul jail at about 10 am. He requested for a mobile from one of the constables on the way.

“He spoke to some body and returned the mobile. Then he wanted to go for urination which was granted by the police escorting him. But after getting down the vehicle he fled,” the sources informed.

Rout, who hails from Kusukila village, was arrested following a complaint by one Raj Kishore Sahu of the same village. He had confessed to have killed Jogeswar Sahu and Hirankshya Sahu besides Abala Gadnayak and her nephew Kumuda Sahu of Kukurpeta area.

Police had later exhumed bodies of Jogeswar and Hirankshya from a pit of around 15 deep. During interrogation Rout had also admitted that he had buried the bodies of two others in a similar manner.

Angul SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra said efforts are on to locate Rout. “Separate police teams have been conducting raids at different places. He will be nabbed soon,” he said.

The SP assured that action would be initiated whoever is found guilty. The constables who escorted the UTP are under scanner, he added.

