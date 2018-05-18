Steps on social outreach hailed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Social developmental initiatives are being implemented in the slums of Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD) under Socially Smart Bhubaneswar programme by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India.

A presentation on social interventions and a short video film on various activities under Socially Smart Bhubaneswar were shown to Deputy Regional Director, Asia Pacific, UNFPA, Jennifer Butler, and Assistant Representative, UNFPA, Venkatesh Srinivasan.On Thursday, the two officials visited Shanti Nagar slum in Kharavel Nagar. They had a glimpse of the murals painted on the walls of the slum for spreading messages on gender based violence and social equity.

State Programme Coordinator, UNFPA India, Deepa Prasad; General Manager (Operation) of BSCL, Bijay Kumar Swain; State Program Officer, UNFPA India, Kumar Manish and Humara Bachpan founder mentor Dharitri Pattnaik, who also visited the slum, endorsed the young leaders for organising the programme.