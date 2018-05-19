Home States Odisha

CWC order on tobacco free zone

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) issued an order to all the block education officers (BEO) of Khurda district directing to issue a new circular to all Government and private schools in the region for wri

Published: 19th May 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Child Welfare Committee (CWC) issued an order to all the block education officers (BEO) of Khurda district directing to issue a new circular to all Government and private schools in the region for writing on the walls of institutes that the area is a free tobacco zone. The committee directed the block education officers of Khurda district to instruct the headmasters and principals of the schools to ensure that tobacco was not sold within 100 yards of the institutes, and lodge a police complaint if they found someone selling tobacco near the campuses.

Besides this, CWC has also asked the block education officers to mention in the circulars to school authorities for ensuring that teachers and parents do not consume tobacco inside the campus of the institutes. CWC has directed the block education officers to ensure that authorities of the schools discuss about tobacco issues in parents and teachers meetings. The committee has asked the block education officers to submit an action taken report in this regard within 30 days of receiving its order. “The committee received a petition filed by anti-tobacco activist Mohammed Imran Ali stating that school campuses in Bhubaneswar were not free from tobacco products.

Acting on the petition, the committee issued an order,” CWC member Benudhar Senapat i t o l d t h i s newspaper. According to a survey, over 6 lakh children in the country between the age group of 10 and 14 are addicted to smoking. According to another report, about 50,000 cancer cases are reported every year in Odisha and 50 per cent of the cases are linked to tobacco.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Bear strays into market near Vyas Nagar, spreads panic

Potato mission fails in Koraput

THE PAST ONE WEEK SUMMER RAIN RISES A GOOD HOPE FOR THE FARMERS , A FARM LAND NEAR MADHAMPATTI AT OUTSKIRTS OF COIMBATORE TURN INTO A LUSH GREEN. AS THE RAINY CLOUDS GETS GATHERING IN THE SKY. EXPRESS/A.RAJA CHIDAMBARAM.

South-west monsoon: May 29 date for Kerala, Odisha will have to wait

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018