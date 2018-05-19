Dama creates flutter on BJP money issue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Senior BJD leader and former minister Damodar Rout on Friday created a flutter in political circles here by claiming that BJP has given advance (money) to 40 BJD leaders to extend support to the party if a Karnataka-like situation arises in Odisha in 2019 polls. He, however, maintained that there is no such possibility in Odisha as the BJD will win the next elections under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik.

“People say BJP has given advance (money) to 40 BJD leaders who will support the saffron party if they emerge as the single largest party in 2019 polls,” Rout said.He, however, dismissed such a possibility. “What is the guarantee that all the 40 leaders will be given ticket in the next elections,” he said and added even if they will be given tickets, is there any guarantee that they will also win the polls. “If some of them win, they may not have one third strength,” he said and added that the BJD will win a majority and form the next government.