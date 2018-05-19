Samaleswari engine derails near Rayagada

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Passengers of Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express had a narrow escape after its engine derailed near Keutaguda railway station in the district on Friday. The incident took place around 30 km from Rayagada station and no casualties were reported.

According to the Station Superintendent of Rayagada, two fishplates were found missing which caused the derailment and one pair of wheels (front trolley) of the train jumped the track at around 5.16 pm. While the engine derailed, all the coaches remained intact on the rail. Following the incident, train movement between Rayagada and Koraput was affected.

Later, an extra engine was rushed to the site to get the coaches back to Singapur Road railway station. Necessary refreshment arrangement was made at Singapur Road for the passengers. Railway officials rushed to site for restoration work.

Similarly on Thursday night, passengers of Hirakhand Express had a narrow escape after mangled wires intercepted the coaches of the train near Jamadeipentha railway station, 15 km away from Rayagada.

It may be recalled that a major mishap was averted three days ago near Cuttack station. On Monday night, an aluminium plate got detached from the trolley spring of Howrah-Puri Jagannath Express coach. However, alerted railway staff detected it and separated the coach.