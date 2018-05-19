Home States Odisha

Serial killer fools Angul cops, escapes

Three policemen placed under suspension after the UTP escapes from court premises

Published: 19th May 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Angul police was left red-faced after a hardcore criminal, accused in four murders, gave the cops a slip from the district court building here on Friday.An under-trial prisoner (UTP), Jhasketan Rout, escaped while he was being taken to court for appearance in connection with a murder case.While the incident exposed glaring lapses in handling of prisoners by the police during productions before the court, three policemen were placed under suspension later in the day for dereliction of duty.

More heads could roll.Rout, who was lodged in Angul jail, was escorted to the court by three constables in a police van. Before his appearance, he asked one of the constables for his mobile phone to make an urgent call to his relative. He remained on the phone for a few minutes and later, asked permission to go to the toilet.

On being allowed, the UTP went to the toilet with the phone. When he did not return after some time, the escort team went to the toilet only to find it empty. Rout had, by then, escaped from the skylight of the toilet, leaving the cops at their wit’s end.

However, Angul police failed to give any satisfactory answer why the escort party supplied a mobile phone to Rout, who attained notoriety for the cold-blooded murders he committed, during his court production.

The district police top brass also dodged questions about why no one was watching the toilet when Rout went in. Following the incident, a massive manhunt was launched to nab Rout but in vain. The undertrial continues to be on the run till reports last came in.

Angul SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra said an enquiry has been ordered to ascertain how Rout managed to escape from the court premises. “If any cop is found guilty, stern action will be taken against him,” he added.

Rout, who hails from Kusakila village within Jarpara police limits, is facing trial for murdering four persons in 2016. He was arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by one Rajkishore Sahu who alleged that two of his kin were missing. During investigation, police found that Rout had murdered the missing duo. Later, Rout confessed his crime and even showed the place where he buried their bodies.
Later, he was found to have murdered two women who had gone missing in Chhendipada area. Rout also admitted to have buried their bodies in a similar manner. He committed all these murders over money matters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Bear strays into market near Vyas Nagar, spreads panic

Potato mission fails in Koraput

THE PAST ONE WEEK SUMMER RAIN RISES A GOOD HOPE FOR THE FARMERS , A FARM LAND NEAR MADHAMPATTI AT OUTSKIRTS OF COIMBATORE TURN INTO A LUSH GREEN. AS THE RAINY CLOUDS GETS GATHERING IN THE SKY. EXPRESS/A.RAJA CHIDAMBARAM.

South-west monsoon: May 29 date for Kerala, Odisha will have to wait

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018