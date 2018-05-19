Home States Odisha

State Museum gets two new galleries

Two new galleries showcasing the evolution of Odia film industry and ancient coins belonging to several dynasties of the country were opened at the State Museum on Friday.

Published: 19th May 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two new galleries showcasing the evolution of Odia film industry and ancient coins belonging to several dynasties of the country were opened at the State Museum on Friday. On the occasion of International Museum Day, the Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Panda inaugurated the new film gallery and coin gallery, which has been renovated. The museum authorities have collected coins introduced by Indian Kings belonging to 14 dynasties, for the gallery.

A number of rare photographs related to Odia films released from 1936 till 1986 have been displayed in the film gallery. Around 81 photographs taken during the music recording of films have also been put up. These have been collected from production houses, magazines and families of music directors. “The gallery was added to the museum to mark 80th year of Odia film industry. New elements like posters and records will be added to the gallery subsequently to show how Odia cinema has evolved over the years,” said Panda. Last year, galleries on Paika Rebellion and ivory art were added to the museum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Bear strays into market near Vyas Nagar, spreads panic

Potato mission fails in Koraput

THE PAST ONE WEEK SUMMER RAIN RISES A GOOD HOPE FOR THE FARMERS , A FARM LAND NEAR MADHAMPATTI AT OUTSKIRTS OF COIMBATORE TURN INTO A LUSH GREEN. AS THE RAINY CLOUDS GETS GATHERING IN THE SKY. EXPRESS/A.RAJA CHIDAMBARAM.

South-west monsoon: May 29 date for Kerala, Odisha will have to wait

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018