Congress in Odisha to fight polls unitedly, says Naba Das

BALANGIR: Congress in Odisha will fight the upcoming general election unitedly. Addressing party workers in Balangir, Pradesh Congress Committee working president Naba Das said, "we will unite now and strongly face the upcoming general election."A meeting of Congress was organised in Balangir in which hundreds of party workers and supporters participated.

Several speakers appreciated the steps taken by Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra to set up a medical college and undertake different developmental activities in Balangir. The meeting was also attended by Mishra, former Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattnaik, former MLA Santosh Singh Saluja, Radhakanta Panda, Surendra Singh Bhoi, Dilip Behera, Laxman Meher and Samrendra Mishra.

Mishra criticised the “anti-people” policies of Narendra Modi Government at the Centre and apathy of the BJD Government in the State to ensure development of Balangir as well as State.Former Pradesh Congress Committee president lamented the slow pace of developmen work during the BJD rule in the region. Addressing mediapersons, Das said with support from party stalwarts like Pattnaik and Mishra in Balangir, the party will stand strong.