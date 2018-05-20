Demand for city hospital in Odisha gathers support

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: After shifting of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) from Baji Chowk campus to new building at Dakhinikali Road, the demand for a city hospital on the old DHH’s premises has gathered momentum. Hundreds of people took out a rally and staged demonstration in front of the Collectorate over the issue on Saturday.

They demanded that a city hospital be set up on old campus of the DHH. Supporting the demand, district unit of Druggists and Chemists’ Association also closed their drugs stores and clinical labs for the day. Four days ago, the district administration had shifted the DHH to new building at Dakhinikali Road in the town.