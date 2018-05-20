East Coast Railway GM appeals staff to ensure safety

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Umesh Singh has appealed all officers and staff in the zone to always remain alert regarding safety matters. The highest loading Railway zone in the country was recently awarded shields for best performance in Traffic Transportation and Financial Management.The ECoR which is known for introducing innovation in many areas, Singh said, has the best working culture and its employees have been awarded at the highest levels in all segments.

“While other zones take examples of our performance, it is a matter of concern that a few recent incidents have badly affected the image. The incidents could be because of carelessness of some people or other reasons, but the entire organisation is being blamed,” he said.Singh advised all staff working in safety and technical areas to work strictly as per norms and regulations and not to resort to any short-cuts in train operations.

“More attention will be given to maintenance of assets and keeping infrastructure in proper condition. Staff are being trained to be fully competent in their areas of work. Similar focus also needs to be given to training of contractual staff in areas that have been outsourced,” he said.Stating that scrutiny of railwaymen has grown due to social media, Singh said the only solution is to remain in highest state of alertness while on duty which will solve all problems.

Every day more than 22,500 goods and passenger trains are being run and 23 million passengers are travelling by trains. Since the Railways need to ensure safety of passengers, the General Manager said individuals found responsible for careless acts are being dealt with stringently.“All staff are being encouraged to report if they come across any unsafe act. They are also being encouraged to suggest system improvements and ideas for better working environment. Public participation in giving better ideas will also be welcomed,” he added.