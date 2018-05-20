Home States Odisha

East Coast Railway GM appeals staff to ensure safety

 East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Umesh Singh has appealed all officers and staff in the zone to always remain alert regarding safety matters.

Published: 20th May 2018 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Umesh Singh has appealed all officers and staff in the zone to always remain alert regarding safety matters. The highest loading Railway zone in the country was recently awarded shields for best performance in Traffic Transportation and Financial Management.The ECoR which is known for introducing innovation in many areas, Singh said, has the best working culture and its employees have been awarded at the highest levels in all segments.

“While other zones take examples of our performance, it is a matter of concern that a few recent incidents have badly affected the image. The incidents could be because of carelessness of some people or other reasons, but the entire organisation is being blamed,” he said.Singh advised all staff working in safety and technical areas to work strictly as per norms and regulations and not to resort to any short-cuts in train operations.

“More attention will be given to maintenance of assets and keeping infrastructure in proper condition. Staff are being trained to be fully competent in their areas of work. Similar focus also needs to be given to training of contractual staff in areas that have been outsourced,” he said.Stating that scrutiny of railwaymen has grown due to social media, Singh said the only solution is to remain in highest state of alertness while on duty which will solve all problems.

Every day more than 22,500 goods and passenger trains are being run and 23 million passengers are travelling by trains. Since the Railways need to ensure safety of passengers, the General Manager said individuals found responsible for careless acts are being dealt with stringently.“All staff are being encouraged to report if they come across any unsafe act. They are also being encouraged to suggest system improvements and ideas for better working environment. Public participation in giving better ideas will also be welcomed,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
East Coast Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Plus II science results: Girls shine brighter in Odisha

Infra-strong Odisha demands defence industry corridor

Odisha tops Prime Minister's pick to celebrate NDA’s four years

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex