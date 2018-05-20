Odisha government puts Niti Aayog’s focus on five areas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday urged Niti Aayog to recommend to the Centre to give focused attention on five areas for bringing rapid transformation in 10 most backward districts of the State.

The five areas identified by the State for special attention under aspirational district programmes are health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure. The aspirational district programme, a joint initiative of Central and State governments was put on track at a high level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant and Central Pravari officers had a brain storming exercise with Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan, Secretaries of different departments and collectors of the districts concerned.Prior to the meeting, Kant met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the State Secretariat here.

Padhi drew Kant’s attention to the urgent need for creation of banking facilities, establishment of data and digital connectivity, credit flow to agriculture and MSME sectors from commercial banks, railway connectivity, timely flow of Central assistance for ST and SC scholarships, flexibility in the flagship programmes like Pradhan Mantri Matrubandana Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana suiting the state requirement.

“The State has given very practical, positive and pertinent suggestions. NITI Aayog will take up the issues with respective Ministries and find out appropriate solutions,” Kant told reporters after the meeting.

Several indicators in each of the five thematic areas were discussed. These included 13 indicators in health and nutrition, 8 indicators in education, 10 in agriculture and water resources, 7 in financial inclusion, 5 in skill development and 6 indicators in basic infrastructure making a total of 49 indicators.

Collectors of 10 aspirational districts - Koraput, Gajapati, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Malkangiri and Rayagada - who participated in the discussion over the video conferencing apprised the plan panel CEO about the strength, potential and challenges of their districts.

The major challenges facing the districts include lack of banking facility, internet connectivity, inadequate health and wellness centers. They suggested special grants to districts not covered under DMF (Distict Mineral Foundation) and OMBADC (Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation).