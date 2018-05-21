BJP’s posers to Odisha Government on Mahanadi river water dispute

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the ‘Sachetanata Yatra’ of the BJD on Mahanadi river water dispute is set to reach the Capital city on Monday, the BJP has shot off four questions to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the issue alleging that the inefficiency of the Government has put Odisha on the defensive.

About 53 to 63 per cent of water of all the rivers in the State is flowing into the Bay of Bengal. What steps the Chief Minister has taken to conserve the water to be utilised in agriculture was the first question of the BJP. The questions were discussed at the two-day State executive meeting of the party which concluded on Sunday.

The BJP asked why is the State Government not furnishing evidence before the tribunal formed by the Centre to bolster Odisha’s position. “Why is the Chief Minister enacting a political drama by embarking on a padyatra,” the BJP asked and added what has the Government done for the farmers of those areas where the BJD has launched the yatra. A large number of farmers had committed suicide in those areas, a resolution passed in the meeting said.

The BJP demanded to know the action plan of the Government regarding the drinking water scarcity in a large part of the State. The Government should clarify on the water resources policy, it said.The State executive also came down heavily on the Government for the growing crime against women.