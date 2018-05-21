Jeypore airstrip set to take off in three months

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: THE ongoing development works on Jeypore air strip will be completed in the next three months to accommodate air traffic, said Union Civil Aviation Joint Secretary Usha Padhee here on Sunday.

Padhee, along with three members of the Civil Aviation Ministry, reached Jeypore air strip on the day and reviewed the ground situation with district officials. The Central team also inspected the runway and air traffic control tower with local technical officials.

Later, the team reviewed the progress of the ongoing works on the airstrip at a meeting and directed the local officials to complete the same within three months.The Joint Secretary informed that the district adminstration has been directed to complete all field works within the stipulated time frame.

Koraput Collector K S Chakravarti said the Central team has expressed satisfaction over the ongoing development works. Flight operation is expected to start after the works are completed, he said. Among others, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati were present.

Keeping the tourism potential of scenic spots of southern districts and industrial development of the region in view, then chief minister Sadasiv Tripathy had started the work for setting up an airstrip way back in 1964. Though the airstrip was ready, it could not be operational due to lack of logistic support and ancillary infrastructure. Subsequently, the project was put on the back-burner by successive governments.

However, two years back, the Civil Aviation Ministry announced to include the airstrip under the UDAN scheme for regional air connectivity. As a result, the State Government started development of the airstrip. The Government also earmarked over `100 crore for upgradation of the airstrip in March last year and acquired 25 acres of land in addition to the existing 30 acres in order to expand the area of the airfield. It had set January, 2018 as deadline for completion of the project.