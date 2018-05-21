Knowledge Hub for students inaugurated

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to help students perform well in competitive examinations, the district administration has set up ‘Sambalpur Knowledge Hub’ in the city. Local MLA Raseswari Panigrahi inaugurated it in presence of Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University Deepak Behera, Vice-Chancellor of Gangadhar Meher University Atanu Pati, Collector Samarth Verma and SP Sanjeev Arora on Sunday.

The hub has been established with an estimated cost of `55 lakh provided under CSR by NLC India Limited, formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, a Government of India enterprise. Located on the first floor of Employment Exchange building near Bhutapada Chowk, it houses a conference hall besides a library-cum-reading room spread over an area of 3,500 square feet. There is also an IT room with more than 20 computers having internet facilities.

The Collector said requisite latest books for preparing various competitive and entrance examinations are available in the library and students who will enrol themselves in the hub can take the benefits free of cost. The hub will also be beneficial for those students who cannot afford private coaching, he added.

Besides, motivational lectures and career guidance will be held at regular interval at the hub. The achievers in different fields will be invited to the hub to share their experiences and motivate the students, he said.

On the inaugural day, Bargarh lad Vedbhusan, who cracked the civil services securing 293rd rank, shared his experience and encouraged the students with his speech.