Odisha: BJP chargesheets ruling BJD on 36 corruption cases including multi-crore mining scam

On the occasion of Naveen Patnaik's fourth year completion in office, state BJP president Basanta Panda accused the government of indulging in massive corruption.

Published: 21st May 2018 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP’s State unit president Basanta Panda (right) and senior leader KV Singhdeo | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the State on May 26, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a chargesheet against the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) listing 36 major corruption cases including the multi-crore mining and chit fund cases.

On the occasion of Naveen Patnaik's fourth year completion in office, state BJP president Basanta Panda accused the government of indulging in massive corruption and said the party has decided to
reach out the people with a list of corruption cases against the ruling party.

Releasing a 72 pages booklet containing 36 major cases of corruption at the state BJP headquarters here, Panda said, "This document is a proof of what the state government has done in the last 18 years."

Sharpening his attack on the State Government, Panda said, "We will launch a determined fight against the corrupt BJD till its ouster in the 2019."

When pointed out that the BJP was part of a coalition government with BJD for 9 years from 2000 to 2009, Panda said the Chief Minister being head of the government will be held responsible for all the
successes and failures.

"He (Patnaik) had dropped a BJP minister under shadow of corruption in his first term and several others for separate reasons. We never objected. The BJP always believes in good governance and
transparency in administration," he said.

The BJP chargesheet highlighted the Rs 59,000 crore mining scam that shook even the conscience of the judiciary. Coming down heavily on the state government the rapacious mining, the Supreme Court
directed collection of penalty from the mining companies for excess mining for 10 years from 2000 to 2010.

Alleging that the Chit fund scam flourished in the state under the active patronage of the ruling party leaders, Panda said while two of its leaders - one MP and one MLA - are still under judicial custody, another MLA is on bail. There are enough evidences against many other BJD leaders of taking benefits from the ponzi companies.

The other corruption charges against the state government include, land scam in Bhubaneswar, dal scam under mid-day meal and scams in lease allotment of miner minerals, distribution of work orders for
irrigation projects and agriculture input subsidy to farmers.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the state on May 26 and attend a mega public rally at the Bali Jatra ground in Cuttack city to highlight the Centre's achievements in the last four years.

