Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik silent on Karnataka issue

While congratulatory messages from across the country have flooded the Congress and JD(S) leadership for putting a check on the BJP, Naveen has refrained from doing any such thing.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Congress-JD(S) combine’s success in Karnataka has turned out to be a rallying point for the anti-BJP forces in the country, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has maintained a studied silence over the issue.

While congratulatory messages from across the country have flooded the Congress and JD(S) leadership for putting a check on the BJP, Naveen has refrained from doing any such thing. Senior leaders of the party also do not have clue what will be the future course of action of the BJD supremo in this regard.

Sources, however, maintained that as the BJD follows the policy of equi-distance from BJP and Congress, the regional outfit will not get into the issue in which the JD(S) has formed the Government with the support of the Congress.

Besides, sources said the invitation for the swearing ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy as the Karnataka Chief Minister slated for May 23 is yet to reach the Chief Minister. “Till now, the invitation has not reached. It may reach on Monday,” a senior BJD leader said. However, the Chief Minister is unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Invitations have been sent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chief ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chandrababu Naidu respectively and former chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

Naveen has, however, close links with former prime minister HD Deve Gowda who was one of the five leaders invited by the Chief Minister to unveil the book “The Tall Man Biju Patnaik” here on January 27.
Meanwhile, the BJD has criticised the manner in which BJP tried to grab power in Karnataka. Government chief whip and senior leader Amar Prasad Satpathy told this paper that BJP has been exposed after the Karnataka incident. “The BJP’s aim is to grab power in sate after state overlooking the welfare of the people,” he said.

