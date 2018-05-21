Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spells out new mantra of governance to mark four-year completion 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today called upon the ministers to work hard every minute to honour the faith of people with dedication, determination and devotion thereby spelling

out a new mantra of governance. He also announced that at least two villages in every panchayat will be provided piped water supply by the end of the year.

Addressing the ministers on completion of four years in office in fourth consecutive term at the meeting of the council of ministers, the chief minister said, “I am indebted to the four and a half crore people of Odisha who have faith in our commitment and capability for working towards an empowered Odisha. 3Ts of transparency, teamwork and technology will be our mantra to bring about this transformation.”

Listing out the achievements vis-a-vis the manifesto of the BJD for the 2014 elections which were adopted as the policy of the government in the first meeting of the council of ministers, the chief minister said one of the topmost promises was housing security to convert all Kucha houses to pucca houses.

Stating that Odisha is a trailblazer at the national level in rural housing, he said in the last four years nearly 17 lakh pucca houses have been constructed. The remaining seven lakh houses will be completed by March 5, 2019, as a tribute to Biju babu who always wanted to ensure a roof over every family and drinking water availability for all houses, he said.

A historic legislation has been enacted by the government to provide slum dwellers in urban areas land and property rights, the chief minister said and added nearly ten lakh people will be empowered through this initiative,unprecedented in the world in its scope and scale.

Referring to the promise of creating an additional irrigation potential of ten lakh hectares, he said already irrigation potential of seven lakh hectares have been created and the target will be achieved by April 1, 2019. Food grains production is at an all-time high of 117 lakh tonnes, he said.

Besides, the chief minister said 22,500 kilometres of rural roads and 600 bridged under the Biju Setu Yojana (BSY) have been constructed within the last four years. Biju Expressway connecting North and South Odisha passing through the KBK region is the target, he said and added that the Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Setu over Mahanadi and key bridges over Ib and Kathjodi rivers were completed in record time.

The chief minister said Odisha has emerged as a leader in skill development by providing training to nine lakh youths out of the target of 11 lakh. He also referred to achievements of the government in sports as a result of which the state has become a hub of international sports.