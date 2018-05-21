Odisha: PM Modi to read report card at Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the report card of his Government’s achievements at a public meeting in Cuttack on May 26 to mark the completion of four years of the BJP led Government at the Centre.

Besides, a document listing 48 prominent success stories of the Centre relating to Odisha will be unveiled, said Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here. The senior BJP leader said the party will also demand the report card of the State Government during the last 18 years. The BJP will publish a chargesheet containing 36 mega scams of the BJD Government during the last 18 years in office, he said. Stating that the BJP will launch a massive campaign against the BJD Government in the State over large scale corruption, Pradhan said the party will go to the people on the issues of growing crime against women and anti-farmer, anti-dalit and anti-youth policies of the Government. He said direct contact will be made with the people through social audit programme to be launched by the party.

The Union Minister challenged the facts released by the Health and Family Welfare department on infant mortality rate (IMR) in Odisha stating that it was 40 in Odisha against the national average of 41. Quoting facts from the sample registration system, he said IMR in Odisha was 53 against national average of 42 in 2012 and 44 in Odisha against national average of 34 in 2016.