‘Odisha poised to be startup destination’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:MSME Minister Prafulla Samal said Odisha is greatly poised to be an important destination for startups, which have been performing extremely well in the State.Inaugurating the World Trade Day organised by World Trade Centre (WTC) Bhubaneswar, Samal highlighted several initiatives by the Odisha Government in simplifying business and getting national recognition in skill development. At a seminar on ‘International Trade - Gateway for Odisha’s Prosperity’ held on this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary LN Gupta said the State has achieved rapid growth in exports. “We are confident of achieving the target of ` one lakh crore export,” he said.

While Commissioner of Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax Sanjeev G Dewalwar spoke on GST interventions, Head of Kolkata-based Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Prof K Rangarajan focused on the utility of trade in economic development and peace building.

WTC Director Rupa Naik said Odisha must take cognisance of emerging issues of global business and encourage the MSME sector to adopt appropriate strategies to become competitive and effective in global markets.Among others, Assistant Director of WTC Nimeshika Natarajan also spoke.