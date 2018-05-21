SAP to set up shop in State soon: Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship may soon set up a trainers’ training institute in Odisha in collaboration with the SAP Software and Solutions. SAP is a German-based European multinational software corporation that exports enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations.

Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday hinted that SAP will be the partner for a state-of-the-art trainers’ training institute that is likely to be set up in the State.“A team of officials from the company recently held a discussion for the advanced training institute. Once set up, the institute will train trainers who in turn train the manpower required for the industrial revolution 4.0,” he informed.

Speaking at the second foundation day ceremony of Skill Development Institute (SDI), Bhubaneswar, Pradhan said Odisha campus of the Mumbai-based Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) will also start functioning shortly.The building from where extension centre of IIT-Kharagpur was functioning has been selected for the ICT campus, which is expected to operate from July-August. Earlier, Indian Oil Corporation and ICT, Mumbai had signed for it.

SDI, Bhubaneswar is one among six SDIs established under the National Skill Development Mission which aims to train over 40 crore people in different skills ranging from industrial welding, industrial electrician to computer data application course by 2022.

“As envisioned by the Prime Minister, India would soon be a global economic power. It is important to equip our workforce with employable skills to realise the vision. While over 62 per cent of the population falls in the working age group of 15 to 59 years and 54 per cent are below 25 years, these group needs to be shaped well,” Pradhan said.

The first phase construction work of the SDI campus at Jatni is expected to be over by December. The mega model skill academy will provide skill training in various regular trades related to hydrocarbons and local industries to around 50,000 youths in next 10 years.

A new LPG mechanic course was introduced by the Minister for renewed focus on the safety in use besides maintenance and repair of domestic and commercial LPG installations. A special postage stamp with brand logo of SDI Bhubaneswar on Konark theme was also released.