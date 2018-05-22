4,849 more houses for urban poor in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday sanctioned additional 4,849 houses for urban poor in 20 urban local bodies (ULBs) under Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM). The decision was taken at the State-level meeting of sanctioning and monitoring committee of OUHM chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi. With the additional sanction, the total number of houses sanctioned under the scheme increased to 59,121 in 110 ULBs. “The meeting discussed 23 detailed project reports (DPRs) received from 20 ULBs and sanctioned 4,849 houses to be constructed with investment of around Rs 145.88 crore,” said Mission Director Suresh Chandra Dalai after the meeting.

Dalai said the Government has so far issued 38,000 work orders out of which 2,376 houses have been completed. Construction of balance houses is in progress. The three ULBs which have not submitted project proposals under the scheme were directed to submit DPRs without delay. Approving the project proposals, the Chief Secretary directed Urban Development department to expedite the process of issuing work orders against the sanctioned projects.

He further directed to intensify follow up and monitoring at ground level for early completion of the houses. The department was asked to complete at least 38,000 dwelling units within coming 6 months.

Under the beneficiary led housing scheme, each unit will be constructed over an area of 21 to 30 sq mt at an estimated cost of `3 lakhs. The beneficiary will get a financial assistance of around Rs 2 lakhs which will be provided both by the Central and State governments. Another amount of Rs 1 lakh will be the beneficiary’s share. Arrangements will be made for loan linkage to the beneficiaries from the banks for their share of the housing cost.