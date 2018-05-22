Home States Odisha

4,849 more houses for urban poor in Odisha

The State Government on Monday sanctioned additional 4,849 houses for urban poor in 20 urban local bodies under Odisha Urban Housing Mission.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday sanctioned additional 4,849 houses for urban poor in 20 urban local bodies (ULBs) under Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM). The decision was taken at the State-level meeting of sanctioning and monitoring committee of OUHM chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi. With the additional sanction, the total number of houses sanctioned under the scheme increased to 59,121 in 110 ULBs. “The meeting discussed 23 detailed project reports (DPRs) received from 20 ULBs and sanctioned 4,849 houses to be constructed with investment of around Rs 145.88 crore,” said Mission Director Suresh Chandra Dalai after the meeting.

Dalai said the Government has so far issued 38,000 work orders out of which 2,376 houses have been completed. Construction of balance houses is in progress.  The three ULBs which have not submitted project proposals under the scheme were directed to submit DPRs without delay. Approving the project proposals, the Chief Secretary directed Urban Development department to expedite the process of issuing work orders against the sanctioned projects.  

He further directed to intensify follow up and monitoring at ground level for early completion of the houses. The department was asked to complete at least 38,000 dwelling units within coming 6 months.
Under the beneficiary led housing scheme, each unit will be constructed over an area of 21 to 30 sq mt at an estimated cost of `3 lakhs. The beneficiary will get a financial assistance of around Rs 2 lakhs which will be provided both by the Central and State governments. Another amount of Rs 1 lakh will be the beneficiary’s share. Arrangements will be made for loan linkage to the beneficiaries from the banks for their share of the housing cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OUHM Urban Housing Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Lawyers support Mahanadi strike

Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha rejects Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's plea on petrol price

Workshop on ‘Paree’

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures