Capacity building move for police stations in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police has started the process of capacity building of the police stations across the State. It was discussed at the 60th Senior Police Officers’ Conference in the Capital in March. The senior police officers are drafting a proposal for providing recurring aid to the police stations and it will be sent to the State Government for approval.The major initiatives to be proposed include enhancing the infrastructure, increasing the manpower by recruiting constables and sepoy and giving charge of investigation to the constables.

A police officer told this newspaper that unlike specialised agencies of Odisha Police, certain expenses for investigating the cases, including travelling to other cities and States, are not being reimbursed. Besides, the officers have to shell out money for purchasing stationery items for the police stations. Such issues will be addressed in the proposal.One of major proposals was handing over the investigation of petty cases to constables and havildars. It was discussed at the conference of DGPs and IGPs in Madhya Pradesh’s Tekanpur in January and later, at the 60th Senior Police Officers’ Conference.

The senior officers are of the opinion that if the investigation of petty cases is handed over to the constables, the officers in the police stations will get more time for the sensitive cases. In States like New Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala and others, head constables have been empowered to investigate less significant cases for reducing the burden on the officers.

“We have sent a proposal to the State Government for allowing the constables to investigate cases like thefts, minor disputes and others,” Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma told The Express. “If the investigation of such cases is handed over to the constable rank officials, the officers will get more time for investigating sensitive cases. It will not only improve the quality investigation but also increase the conviction rate,” Dr Sharma said.