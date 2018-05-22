Chained minor boy rescued

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Childline officials on Monday rescued an 8-year-old boy who had been chained and tied to a cot by his grandmother for the last two months in a house at Niladri Vihar under Chauliaganj police limits. According to Childline sources, after demise of the boy’s father some years ago, his mother remarried and left home. As his grandfather does not stay at home, the boy used to stay with his grandmother in a rented house in Niladri Vihar.

Acting on a tip off, Childline member Uttam Kumar Sahoo and Manoranjan Singh of Open Shelter rushed to the spot and found the child lying on the bed in a helpless condition. His hands and legs were tied with chain and ropes. “We requested his grandmother to release the child from chain and ropes, but she denied saying that whatever she had done with the child was absolutely right,” said Sahoo.

The woman stated that she used to tie her grandson to prevent him from fleeing from the house. She even said people were complaining about her grandson’s mischief. “We then took the help of Chauliaganj police and rescued the boy from the house,” said Sahoo. The child, who broke down after being rescued, said he was even deprived of food for days. “My grandmother used to beat me everyday and did not give me food. She also gave money to some persons to beat me and tie my hands and legs,” the minor said.“The rescued boy will be produced before Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and further steps initiated as per the direction of the CWC,” said Childline District Coordinator Narayan Shukla.