Challenges for Naveen in 5th year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Naveen Patnaik enters fifth year as the Chief Minister of Odisha, he faces several challenges to keep the ruling BJD in a dominant position in the 2019 general election.Though a rejuvenated Congress and aggressive BJP are expected to pose serious challenges to the ruling BJD in next election, Naveen will also face problems from inside the party as a large number of sitting MLAs and MPs have become quite unpopular in their constituencies. A senior ruling party leader said these MLAs are representing their constituencies for more than two terms, many of them have become complacent and lost touch with people.

Naveen will have a daunting task to change the representatives and bring in new blood to give the ruling BJD a new look. However, there will be problems from those denied tickets and the Chief Minister will have to manage the situation effectively to bring back BJD to power for the fifth consecutive time.

Besides taking care of the disgruntled lot, Naveen will also have to take steps to resolve differences among partymen at the district and constituency level. The BJD is divided along vertical lines at the constituency level as a section of partymen having aspiration for getting Assembly ticket is opposed to the incumbent MLA. The party at the district level has also serious divisions.

The BJD will have to work unitedly without damaging the brand image of Naveen Patnaik to put a challenge to the opposition political parties as next polls will most likely be triangular with BJP and Congress as major contenders.The Government will also need to initiate serious steps to tackle issues which have potential to damage the Naveen Patnaik’s image.

Those include the growing crime against women on which the BJP has launched a statewide campaign. Besides, steps are also needed to be taken to address the deteriorating law and order situation.Other challenges include putting a check on large scale corruption at all stages of the administration as alleged by the opposition political parties and steps for fulfilling all the promises made in the 2014 election manifesto.