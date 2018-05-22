Child lifting rumour sparks assault on four innocents

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Four unidentified persons including a juvenile were mercilessly beaten up in separate incidents over the last 24 hours in the district on the suspicion of being child lifters.The attacks were triggered by rumours of child kidnappers prowling in the district that went viral on social media. Police said two of the four victims of mob violence are mentally challenged.On Sunday evening, locals mistook a woman, who was roaming on the streets o Majhiguda within Kalyansinghpur police limits, as a child abductor and thrashed her. Later, the mob handed over the woman, who hails from West bengal, to police.

A similar attack unfolded at Jamadei Pentha within Seshkhal police limits on Monday. A juvenile, who also hails from West Bengal, was assaulted by a mob on same charges. Later on the day, two persons were brutally beaten up by locals on the suspicion of being child lifters at Rayagada town. The victims belong to Uttar Pradesh and Bangladesh respectively. All the three victims sustained injuries and were rescued from the mobs by police.

Police sources said the woman and the victim from Bangladesh are mentally retarded.

Rayagada SP Rahul PR said rumours about a criminal gang entering Rayagada district to kidnap children are circulating on social media. Police detained some persons for suspicious behaviour after receiving complaints from the public. But so far, their involvement in any criminal activity has not been found, the SP said.

He further said people should immediately report to police if they observe any suspicious behaviour instead of resorting to violence. “Legal action will be taken against persons taking law into their own hands,” Rahul said. Sources said all police stations in the district have been put on alert and instructed to watch out for any suspicious persons.On the other hand, the rumours have spread panic in the district. Fearing for their children’s safety, parents are confining the kids in homes.