Condition of ailing elephant critical

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The tusker which had strayed into Buchkabahal area of Bagdihi forest range from neighbouring Sundargarh is struggling for life. A team of doctors led by Prof. Indramani Tripathy and three others from Odisha University of Agriculture, Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar are treating the elephant, aged between 10 and 12 years. Veterinarians from Bagdihi and Laikera have also been roped in by Forest Department and treatment of the injured elephant is underway, informed Divisional Forest Officer, Jharsuguda, Sushant Kumar.

Saline is being administered to the tusker as he has stopped eating food, said Sushant adding, his condition continues to be critical.While the residents have ben asked to keep a eye on the movement of the elephant, Forest officials have stepped up vigil.The limping elephant was spotted by some villagers on Thursday and they nformed forest officials who started treatment.