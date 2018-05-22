Odisha rejects Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's plea on petrol price

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the blame game over hike in petrol and diesel prices continues, the State Government on Monday rejected Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan’s request for further reduction of VAT on the fuels. Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera said the value added tax (VAT) imposed by the State Government on petrol and diesel are comparatively less than many States. The Centre should reduce excise duty to bring fuel prices down. Behera’s remark came in response to the Union Petroleum Minister’s request to the State Government for further reduction of VAT on the two petroleum products.

Responding to queries from reporters on fuel price hike at Balangir, Pradhan said State-run oil marketing companies are revising the prices of petrol and diesel on daily basis under dynamic fuel pricing policy. Fuel prices will come down under GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime.He said the Centre had reduced excise duty on the fuel by Rs 2 a litre in October last year to provide cushion of the consumers. “I had requested the State Government then to take similar step by reducing State taxes on fuel to provide further relief to the consumers. However, the State Government did not listen to our advice,” Pradhan said.

“I once again urge State Government to reduce taxes on fuel,” he said.

While oil major Indian Oil Corporation is selling petrol and diesel at Rs 75.18 and Rs 72.55 per litre in the city, the prices at BPCL (Bharat Petroleum) retail points are Rs 75.34 (petrol) and Rs 72.65 (diesel) per litre. The Monday hike in the petrol and diesel prices was the eighth price rise after Karanataka election.