Ten new jaundice cases detected in Cuttack

Nearly 50 cases of jaundice have already been reported in the Siddheswar Sahi and Mansingpatna areas of the city over the past one week.

CUTTACK: Ten new cases of jaundice have been detected in Ramgada area of Cuttack taking the total number of jaundice affected patients here to 60, officials said.

Supply of contaminated drinking water through broken pipelines is said to be the main reason behind spread of the disease, they said.

"We are going to replace the broken pipelines on war footing and determined to arrest the spread of the disease to fresh areas," said district collector Sushant Mohapatra, who visited the affected areas along with officers and doctors of the city civic.

