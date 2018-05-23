Arms cache of rebels found

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:IN a major breakthrough, BSF personnel of COB MV-72 unearthed a huge dump of Maoist arms and ammunition besides explosives from Bhejangwada reserve forest here on Tuesday. The seized items include an AK-47 magazine, 7.62 mm bullets, safety fuses, hand grenade, gelatin sticks, electric and non-electric detonators besides a country-made revolver. Based on its own intelligence input, the 112 Battalion of BSF launched a massive search operation in Bhejangwada forest near Chinta Konda height and stumbled upon the hidden Maoist materials.

The arms, ammunition and explosives were hidden in a small cave and covered with bushes and grass. The rebels had made a hideout in that area and stocked their arms and explosives to be used against security forces operating in Bhejangwada forest area, a BSF official said. “The recovery will definitely deal a blow to the evil designs of Maoists. The BSF has intensified combing operations in the area,” the official added.