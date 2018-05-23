Cops show the way to skill criminals

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district police in collaboration with Odisha Skill Development Authority has launched ‘Nua-Diga’, an initiative for persons who were involved in criminal activities at a young age and now want to change and get skilled for employment.

Under the initiative, 50 candidates have been selected in the first batch to undergo various types of skill development training following which they will be provided employment in their respective fields under Odisha Skill Development Mission.

The selected candidates are accused in petty offences and are unemployed.The programme aims to ensure that these candidates do not indulge in criminal activities again by providing them employment opportunities to start a new life.