Samanta at House of Lords

Rajya Sabha MP and founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta addressed British Parliamentarians at the House of Lords in UK on Tuesday.  

Published: 23rd May 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Rajya Sabha MP and founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta addressed British Parliamentarians at the House of Lords in UK on Tuesday. 

Recounting his past experiences, Samanta, who is the first Odia to address the House of Lords, deliberated on poverty eradication through quality education and connected it with Sustainable Development Goals of 2030.“The story of mega revolution through KIIT and KISS and its trajectory for the last 26 years is a stand-alone example for countries to emulate,” he said. Samanta was invited for a discourse attended by Members of Parliament and special invitees. Member at House of Lords Baroness Prashar and British parliamentarian Alam Gamen also spoke.

Samanta also addressed Parliamentarians and other dignitaries at Birmingham. Deputy High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik and Consul General of India at Birmingham Aman Puri were present.
The Odia Association felicitated the Rajya Sabha MP on this occasion. A 10-member delegation led by Uttam Tripathy sought help from Samanta for construction of Jagannath temple and he assured to support.
He also discussed with Odia people living there on the ‘Ama Vidyalaya’ initiative of Odisha Government. They highly appreciated the scheme and 20 of them agreed to develop the schools in their respective villages.

