Science park in port city

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The science park in the port city will soon become a reality. On Tuesday, Jagatsinghpur Collector Yamini Sarangi visited the place where the park will come up and directed the officials of Paradip Municipality to complete the project at the earliest.

Work on the park, which spreads over two acres of land, is going on in full swing. It will be inaugurated in the last week of this month. The objective of the park, which is being set up at a cost of `1.80 crore, is to help schoolchildren learn the basic principles of science in an experiential way. Paradip Port Trust (PPT) is developing the park under its CSR initiative.

Apart from 90 science projects, busts of famous scientists would also be installed in the park to encourage students. The park will also have several apparatuses and models which work on different principles of science.

The park will be a cluster of open air gadgets to facilitate play-way method of learning science. The basic concept of the park is to enhance tendency of children to play more than read.With the inauguration date inching closer, officials of the district administration are on their toes to complete the project before the deadline. Ankidyne, a Chennai-based agency which is expert in manufacturing and installing high quality outdoor playground equipment and science gadgets, has been entrusted with the project work.

All the children of Paradip and tourists visiting the port city will have access to the park.

