Security review for PM visit

The State Government on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cuttack on May 26.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cuttack on May 26. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Asit Kumar Tripathy gave details of the Prime Minister's tour as availed from the PMO and security preparedness of the State.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi, who reviewed the administrative and security arrangements, directed Secretaries of departments concerned to give highest priority to protocol and security during the PM's visit.
As per the schedule, Modi will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport at 3.30 pm on May 26 and proceed to Cuttack in a helicopter. He is scheduled to address a public meeting at Kila Maidan. After the public meeting, he will return to Bhubaneswar and leave for New Dehli at about 5.55 pm.DGP Dr RP Sharma, Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma, Works Secretary Nalini Kanta Pradhan and senior officers of the State and Central Government were present.

