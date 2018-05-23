Home States Odisha

Tight vigil to check Maoist influx

More than 200 Maoists have been reportedly trapped in the jungles of Dantewada due to combing operation and are trying to sneak into Odisha for safe hideouts

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Security has been tightened in Koraput and Malkangiri districts bordering  Chhattisgarh anticipating infiltration of Maoists from the neighbouring State in the wake of massive combing operation by the security forces.Following the death of seven jawans in an IED blast in neighbouring Dantewada on Sunday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed security agencies to launch an operation and flush out the rebels in the Maoist-hit district of Chhattisgarh. Accordingly, the forces have stepped up combing operation and alerted their counterparts in  Koraput and Malkangiri.

More than 200 Maoists have been reportedly trapped in the jungles of Dantewada due to intense combing operation and are trying to sneak into Odisha for safe hideouts.Infiltration points in Boipariguda, Mathili, Malkangiri and Podia blocks of the tribal region, which are often used by Maoists, have been sealed by security forces from both Odisha and Chhattisgarh sides.

The Intelligence agencies have alerted the police administration of Malkangiri and Koraput districts over possible influx of the red rebels in future. 

The BSF and district police personnel are keeping a close watch on the bordering points. Personnel of Special Operation Group (SOG) have been kept on standby to help the ground forces. Sources said high level police officials of both Odisha and Chhattisgarh are working in close coordination in the anti-Maoist operation.Meanwhile, a security ring has been spread in Lamataput for ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme which will be addressed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing on Wednesday. The CM and a host of political leaders will interact with public representatives and local villagers during the programme in Lamtaput High School.

As the area comes under Maoist zone, the district administration has put in place extra security arrangements for the programme. Sources said as the rebels had threatened public representatives earlier, the administration is anticipating a possible sabotage by the ultras.

Flush out rebels: Rajnath
Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed security agencies to flush out the rebels from Dantewada of Chhattisgarh following the death of seven jawans in an IED blast in the Maoist-hit district on Sunday
Infiltration points in Boipariguda, Mathili, Malkangiri and Podia blocks of the tribal region  have been sealed by security forces from both Odisha and Chhattisgarh sides
Intelligence agencies have alerted the police administration of Malkangiri and Koraput districts over possible influx of the red rebels in future 

